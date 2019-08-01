You’re invited to the 2nd annual Tule Creek Family Fest in Tulia

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 1, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:28 AM

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the 2nd annual Tule Creek Family Fest in Tulia this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Tule Creek Country Club.

Tule Creek Family Fest is a Texas nonprofit corporation created to promote community development and fundraising through family friendly events.

This year, the event benefits Tulia’s Snack Pak 4 Kids.

The event is a fun filled day that ends with a prime rib dinner and live music with Emily George. There will also be glow in the dark golf.

There will be a live auction and raffle, and you can get an all day beer wristband for $25.

Below is a list of events at the Tule Creek Family Fest:

  • Kid’s Zone: From 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., kids can enjoy swimming and inflatables and meet their favorite superheroes. The Kid’s Zone requires a $10 wristband.
  • Rib and Chili Cookoff: The cookoff is $50 per entry. Judging will begin at 2:00 p.m., and cash and prizes will be awarded to the winners.
  • Cornhole Tournament: For $50 a team, you can try your hand at the Cornhole Tournament. Sign up ends at 1:00 p.m. and the tournament begins at 2:00 p.m. There will be a cash payout.
  • Prime Rib Dinner: The Prime Rib Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until 10:00 p.m. It is $25 per ticket or $300 for a reserved outdoor table with eight drink tickets.
  • Glow in the Dark Golf Scramble: The golf scramble is $100 per team and a cart rental. The event begins at dusk. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning team.

