Tickets available for Una Gran Cena fundraising dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Una Gran Cena fundraising dinner for the Amarillo Wesley Community Center.
The dinner will be held Sept. 26 at the Polk Street United Methodist Church.
Proceeds benefit the Wesley Community Center’s programs, including their after school, senior citizens and wrestling programs.
This year, the keynote speaker is Helen Burton, who has been in the insurance and financial services industry since 2005. She has been awarded honors, such as the RealLife Stories Client Service Award.
You can find sponsorship and ticket information by calling (806) 372-7960.
