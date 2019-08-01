Suspects in fraud cases across West Texas sentenced in federal court

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two suspects accused of committing several counts of fraud across West Texas have been sentenced in federal court.
A federal judge sentenced James Lee and Lisa Lanier earlier this week for charges related to fraud cases across the Texas Panhandle.
The judge sentenced Lee to 78 months in prison and three years supervised release. Lanier received 30 months in prison and three years supervised released.
Both Lee and Lanier were ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.
The suspects were arrested in March of 2019 in Houston. Law enforcement agencies began searching for them in October of 2018 for multiple fraud, forgery, mail theft and burglary cases.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.