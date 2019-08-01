Search continues for murder suspect, reward increased to $3,500

APD Special Crimes searching for fugitive out of Randall County (Source: APD)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 1, 2019 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 9:29 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the search continues for Matthew Dillon Jones, who is a suspect in a murder that happened in May, Amarillo police have increased the reward for information on where he may be.

The reward has increased to $3,500.

Jones is accused of murdering 24-year-old Kenee Allynn Griffing.

Jones is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for murder. He is also wanted by Randall County officials for bond surrenders for robbery and theft of firearm.

He is described as 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-400 or submit a tip online.

