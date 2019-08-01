Roosevelt County hosting public meetings to discuss Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County will host two public meetings to discuss the Roosevelt County Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).
The meetings are scheduled for Friday, August 2 at 12:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m.
The goal of these meetings is to seek public input on the ICIP.
The ICIP is a project listing prioritizing the county’s capital projects for the period of five years. Each project includes an implementation plan and estimated costs over the five year plan to assure validity.
The Roosevelt County Commissioners will consider the ICIP at their regular meeting on August 13.
