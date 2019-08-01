Produce thriving despite last year’s hail damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite last year’s hail damage, melons, black-eyed peas and tomatoes are thriving this year.
Hail was not the issue for farmers this season, rather colder than usual temperatures and rain.
“This season we had, you know, rainy late April and early May, and so that slowed seed germination and plant development down. But we’re really past that now and market is producing a lot of good quality, local produce,” said local farmer Ronnie Kimbrell.
All popular items will be fully stocked, along with corn coming to market by August 10.
“Watermelons and cantaloupes and okra and black-eyed peas, those are our top sellers, but we have a wide variety of all kinds of produce, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, just about anything you can think of,” said President of the Golden Spread Farmers Market Tim Moss.
Tomatoes, melons and black-eyed peas took a big hit last season, but are plentiful this season. Local farmers explained black-eyed peas are a hot commodity in this area, and they are constantly asked if they have them for sale.
“Fresh black-eyed peas people still like to can, you can shell and freeze them, and you put them in a pot on the stove, they’ll taste pretty similar to a canned black-eyed pea,” said kimbrell.
All different kinds of tomatoes are in abundance this season.
“We have canning tomatoes that are used for hot sauce, salsa, tomatoes sauce and for people to put up tomatoes for the winter time when they can’t get fresh tomatoes,” said local farmer Jeff Kimbrell.
Producers at the Golden Spread Farmers Market pick produce every other day and are open for business Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until about Noon.
They are located in the Sunset Center parking lot off of Plains Blvd. There are multiple farmers markets with fresh produce:
Canyon Farmers Market 4th ave and 15th st. Saturdays 8am to noon.
Nuke City Veg on San Jacinto neighborhood SW 6th st. Saturdays 10 am until noon.
Amarillo Community Market 1000 S. Polk st. Saturdays 9am until noon.
