Police: Phone scam targets children, asks for their address

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Police are warning residents of a phone scam targeting children through a spoof app.
The Guymon Police Department posted on Facebook, saying they have been notified of a scam where the scammer calls children through a spoof app using local phone numbers.
The scammer then tells the child that there is a pizza delivery and they need to know the child’s address so they can deliver their pizza.
Parents are advised to be aware of this scam and tell children not to give out their address to anyone they do not know.
