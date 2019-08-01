Pampa woman accused of sex charges against minor pleads not guilty

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A Pampa woman who is facing federal sex charges against a minor entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.
Sarah Beth Gosselin is accused of using a cell phone and the internet to convince a juvenile to have sex and sending a child obscene material.
A federal grand jury indicted Gosselin on the charges on July 25.
Using methods of interstate commerce for sending obscene images or persuading a minor to have sex make the violations federal offenses.
