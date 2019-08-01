League of Women Voters hosting voter registration at AMA-CON

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will host a voter registration table at the AMA-CON convention this weekend.
The convention will be held in the South Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.
“We are excited to participate in AMA-CON again this year,” said LWV President Sonya Letson. “We invite everyone at the convention who is not already registered or who has moved since receiving their last voter registration card to come by our booth and get registered to vote.”
Those who are registered at least 30 days ahead will be able to cast ballots in the November 5 general election.
In just over seven months, voters will elect candidates to be their parties’ nominees in the race for the United States Presidents along with many other races.
