Guymon Police investigating phone scam possibly targeting children

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Guymon Police received a report recently that a minor answered a phone call coming from a familiar area code, but an unfamiliar voice.
“It came up on the phone a local number, but they said that the person they were talking to had an accent,” said Guymon PD Chief Michael Babb. “A person called and when they answered, they were telling them that they needed their address because they had a pizza to deliver. And they were very, very adamant about needing their address.”
Police believe the scammer is targeting children and using some kind of spoof app to appear as a local caller.
“We’re just trying to make people aware of these different, creative ways that these scammers are trying to gain information,” said Babb.
I visited with the owner of Phone Medic of Amarillo Andrew Brandt and found out just how easy it is to do it.
“Anybody with a little bit of computer knowledge, with access to a spare computer can set up this kind of system in their basement,” said Brandt. “As long as you have networking equipment, you can set up the system. It’s free, available on the internet so there’s not a whole lot of cost involved.”
Brandt says many customers come in asking about robocalls and scammers.
“Everything from just one guy to entire organizations who are doing this to scam people out of money, to scare people,” he said. “We see it all the time with fake computer repair places calling people, I mean, it’s any way that the bad guy can scare you. They’re going to manipulate you in those ways.”
While Guymon Police are still investigating the incident, they want to advise people, especially children, to never give out information over the phone.
“It’s just keeping yourself vigilant. Knowing the pitfalls that are there and knowing the risks that are there and keeping your kids aware, if they have cell phones, of those risks and just being educated,” said Brandt.
