The stubborn dome of high pressure that has been responsible for our heat is still in control today with highs spiking to around 100 in the area. Starting tomorrow, the high will finally begin migrating westward which will lead to less heat and at least a chance for storms starting tomorrow evening. Highs tomorrow will still be in the upper 90s, but will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend.
Doppler Dave Is Tracking Some Relief From The Heat
Doppler Dave Explains When The Heat Will Subside