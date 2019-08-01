Discovery Center hosting Wizarding School for Harry Potter fans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Calling all Muggles! The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a Wizarding School for Harry Potter Fans.
The Wizarding School will take place on Saturday, August 3 for an all day event celebrating the world of magic.
From 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., explore the magical world and learn the science behind it.
You and your family can enjoy Mesmerizing Science of Magic Demonstrations by the Discovery Center’s finest wizards and witches. Make your own wand at Ollivander’s Wand SHop.
Attend wizarding classes on topics like Care of Magical Creatures, Potions and Charms.
Learn bout the night sky with astronomy lessons in the Space Theater.
Dive in to Muggle Studies while taking apart a full size car.
You can even be sorted into one of the Hogwarts Houses and earn points throughout the day.
Admission for Wizarding School is $3 per person for members and $3 plus regular admission for non-members.
