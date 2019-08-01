Amarillo residents will soon see a new school, doggy daycare and McDonald’s upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo grows, so does the need for schools for children, daycare’s for their furry friends and places to get food in a hurry.
On the Southwest side of town off 45th Avenue and Van Winkle Drive, a new private preschool called Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest will be opening in the next couple of months.
“We all know Amarillo is booming. This side of town is especially, there is new families moving to the area. They are constantly looking for the best school," said Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest local franchise owner Nikki Patel. "Our program is life-changing because it’s a balance learning curriculum. It’s researched informed and it’s a different approach to teaching, learning and care. It’s something that is exclusive to Primrose schools.”
On the Northeast side of town, a couple minutes from the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, you can find the newest dog daycare called Good Dog Pet Ranch.
“Good Dog Pet Ranch is special place where pets are treated like family," said Good Dog Pet Ranch General Manager Patti Frisbie.
“Every time I go out of town, I wanted to find a facility that was like home for your dogs," explained Good Dog Pet Ranch Owner Jim J. Brewer. "So, we tried to create an environment where dogs can come, can stay with us when you are out of town and they can feel like they are home.”
The Good Dog Pet Ranch is 9,000 square feet, has more rooms than any pet facility in Amarillo, according to the staff, and has the only indoor vacuum system that disinfects the kennels daily.
They also pride themselves on letting the dogs out four to six times a day.
On the opposite side of town, off Hollywood Road and Canyon Drive, McDonald’s is getting a complete upgrade.
According to CPK Construction Superintendent Tyler Findley, the construction will be complete in the middle of Fall.
