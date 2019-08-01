Amarillo residents will soon see a new school, doggy daycare and McDonald’s upgrade

“We all know Amarillo is booming. This side of town is especially, there is new families moving to the area. They are constantly looking for the best school," said Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest local franchise owner Nikki Patel. "Our program is life-changing because it’s a balance learning curriculum. It’s researched informed and it’s a different approach to teaching, learning and care. It’s something that is exclusive to Primrose schools.”