Amarillo police investigating Wednesday drive by shooting near Amarillo College
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 1, 2019 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 3:43 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting that happened on Wednesday near Amarillo College.

On Wednesday evening, officers were called to Southwest 22nd Avenue and South Washington on reports of a shooting.

Police say a man had been shot in the leg and received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s car is described as a white Buick.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

