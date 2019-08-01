Amarillo police investigating Wednesday drive by shooting near Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting that happened on Wednesday near Amarillo College.
On Wednesday evening, officers were called to Southwest 22nd Avenue and South Washington on reports of a shooting.
Police say a man had been shot in the leg and received non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect’s car is described as a white Buick.
If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
