Amarillo Municipal Court closed Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Municipal Court is closed on Thursday, August 1 due to an accidental cutting of a network fiber.
According to the City of Amarillo, the cutting of the network fiber happened during a parking lot construction project.
All hearings scheduled for August 1 will be rescheduled, and notices will be mailed to the addresses on file related to each hearing.
All defendants who are ordered to appear must appear on August 5 at 1:00 p.m.
The services have been restored at this time. However, Amarillo Municipal Court will remain closed Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.