Amarillo Municipal Court closed Thursday
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 1, 2019 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:05 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Municipal Court is closed on Thursday, August 1 due to an accidental cutting of a network fiber.

According to the City of Amarillo, the cutting of the network fiber happened during a parking lot construction project.

All hearings scheduled for August 1 will be rescheduled, and notices will be mailed to the addresses on file related to each hearing.

All defendants who are ordered to appear must appear on August 5 at 1:00 p.m.

The services have been restored at this time. However, Amarillo Municipal Court will remain closed Thursday.

