1 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa police are investigating a shooting last night that wounded one person and sent another to jail.
About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Pampa Police Department responded to a call at Ballard Street and Duncan Street after a person, in a black Challenger, fired a gun shot into the air, according to Pampa Police Department.
Police followed the Challenger to the 1000 block of Darby Avenue where the driver then fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
One person was wounded and taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Pedro Castillo, 25, of Pampa, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
