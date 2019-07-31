Wellington’s John Holcomb commits to Texas Tech

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Wellington Skyrocket has made the decision to take his talents to Lubbock and become a Texas Tech Red Raider. 6′5, 215 lbs tight end and defensive end John Holcomb announced on Twitter today he will be joining former Skyrocket teammate Trevor Roberson by committing to first year head coach Matt Wells.
Wells stated in his introductory press conference as Texas Tech’s new head football coach that he would recruit all of the local talent hard before he goes out of the state and so far he’s done just that. Holcomb is an athletic player who runs great routes, has soft hands, and is a tenacious blocker. His ability to play both sides of the ball successfully shows the toughness Tech is looking for in their incoming recruits as they build on the future.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.