Wellington’s John Holcomb commits to Texas Tech

Wells stated in his introductory press conference as Texas Tech’s new head football coach that he would recruit all of the local talent hard before he goes out of the state and so far he’s done just that. Holcomb is an athletic player who runs great routes, has soft hands, and is a tenacious blocker. His ability to play both sides of the ball successfully shows the toughness Tech is looking for in their incoming recruits as they build on the future.