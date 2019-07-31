Spicer Gripp Memorial Roping event to take place this week

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Spicer Gripp Memorial Roping event will take place this week in Hereford.
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 and continues through Sunday, August 4.
The event will be held at the Spicer Gripp Arena, which is located at 1206 East New York Avenue in Hereford.
Money from the event will be used to fund the Spicer Gripp Memorial Scholarship Fund at West Texas A&M University.
Spicer Gripp was a Hereford resident. Friends of Gripp got together to start the memorial roping in 1994, and the Spicer Gripp Memorial Event Center made its debut in 2001.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.