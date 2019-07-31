PCSO searching for missing man in Valle De Oro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a missing person who was last known to be in the Valle De Oro area.
Family members had not heard from Barrett Lee Jones, 40, since July 27 and thought that his last location was in the 22000 block of Ole Muddy Road, which is north of Amarillo.
On Wednesday, Potter County deputies were called to that area in Valle De Oro on a missing person report.
Barrett’s truck was found parked on the property and deputies said there was no indication that he may have left from there.
PCSO conducted a search but did not find Barrett.
He is described as 6-feet-tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on where this man is, you are asked to contact PCSO at (806) 379-2900.
