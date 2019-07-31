Hereford Volunteer Fire Department receives new equipment to help keep firefighters safe and healthy

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to a $20,000 equipment cost share grant, plus money funded through an annual golf tournament, the Hereford Volunteer Fire Department has purchased new equipment to help keep firefighters safe and healthy.
The department received the grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The department used $14,000 of funds to purchase a washer/extractor and a dryer that will properly clean firefighters’ personal protective equipment.
If fire gear is not cleaned correctly or given the correct upkeep, the effectiveness of the gear is reduced. Dirty gear can conduct heat and electricity, lack liquid shedding properties, and become flammable or expose firefighters to carcinogens.
“We are pleased to have received a cost share grant to assist in purchasing these machines,” said Fire Chief Robert Murray. “The challenge we had was finding something that could clean our gear without damaging it. This set is replacing a residential washer and dryer that was harmful because it would twist and tumble the PPE during the process.”
The new machine can be programmed to the type of matter that is deposited on the great during a fire or after a crash.
The department also purchased a thermal imaging camera with the rest of the funding.
The Hereford Volunteer Fire Department says the cost share portion of the funding was achieved thanks to community participation in the annual golf tournament fundraiser.
The next tournament is scheduled for August 24.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.