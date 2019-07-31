Construction countdown at Kimbrough, WT Buffalo Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Numerous updates to Kimbrough Memorial Stadium can already be seen as Canyon ISD prepares for the first game in their own stadium.
“When our fans and community come out, they’re going to notice new lights, they’re going to notice the south end zone, the hill is taken down, they’re going to notice a huge, brand new video board that’s just beautiful and really second-to-none in the state of Texas,” said Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker.
Tucker says the new scoreboard and upgraded lighting will completely change the fans' experience.
“Those are going to be two things that people are just going to notice immediately as the environment will change, a better viewing experience,” he said. “And then of course, the technology will be a lot of fun for our players, our band members, our cheerleaders, our entire community.”
Over on WT's campus, the new Buffalo stadium construction is also making progress.
“The press box and the club area seating and the suites are progressing along smoothly,” said WT Football Head Coach Hunter Hughes. “They’ve got to pour a lot of concrete and a lot of things on the outside, but as far as I know, all the seats are in. They just got to make sure that it’s all safe and secure and they’re putting up a lot of railings. This place will be ready go September 7th.”
Coach Hughes believes having a stadium closer to campus will boost student attendance to games and bring in some business to Canyon.
“Spending money at our restaurants before and after games,” he said. “They’ll be shopping at the super local supermarkets to get tailgate stuff. So I think it’s going to be a booming sensation here.”
Construction crews are in the process of taking down the hill in the south end zone at Kimbrough, but this won't be entirely complete until next football season.
The space will also be for new locker rooms, concessions and restrooms.
“After this year, the accessibility from the south end zone will be much smoother and easier, so that’s still to come,” said Canyon ISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche.
In the coming weeks, flagpoles, a retaining wall and the goal posts will be installed before the first game on Friday, Aug. 30.
“We have some just cosmetic things that we’ll do as far as planting some grass, getting the water back on the hills, because they’re rather dry right now,” said Tucker. “But all that’ll get done and it’s going to be a beautiful thing when football season hits.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.