Amarillo organizations participate in Fill the Bus campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo area’s Fill the Bus campaign has kicked off to help kids receive back-to-school supplies.
Perkins Family Chiropractic, among many of the organizations participating, is asking everyone to drop off $20 worth of school supplies in their office.
All the supplies will be going to help kids at Carver Early Childhood Academy and will be collected until Aug. 9.
In exchange for the supplies, Perkins Chiropractic is offering a free consultation and spine exam for new patients.
“We do realize that there’s a need in our community,” said Perkins Family Chiropractic Doctor of Chiropractic Dr. Coby Perkins. “Kids that are starting school that just don’t have everything that they need to start school and get off to a successful start. We realize that this will really benefit the children and families in our community.”
The Salvation Army will also be collecting supplies for the Fill the Bus campaign.
They are partnering up with the Walmart’s on Amarillo Boulevard and on Coulter Street to collect school supplies, socks and underwear.
The Salvation Army campaign ends on Aug. 3 and you may also donate at their main office, located at 400 S. Harrison St.
You can find the Amarillo ISD school supply lists, here.
