Amarillo College sees growth in truck driving classes despite national shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This month, the American Trucking Association released a statement saying the trucking industry will need to hire 1.1 million new drivers nationally over the next decade to meet demand.
Despite this shortage, Amarillo College has had full truck driving classes this year.
“This is probably the best year we’ve had, and I’ve been here 14 years, and I think we’ve serviced more students then we have any other year. Every class has been full,” said Jerry Terry, the transportation department chair at Amarillo College.
Although the job pays anywhere between $50,000 and $80,000 a year, and there are plenty of spots open nation wide. There are a few things holding people back from being a driver.
“They are not familiar with the roads, they get lost a lot. There are a lot of frustrating things. The construction that’s going on in Amarillo, well guess what it’s going on everywhere. Well if you’re a driving professional and you’re facing that constantly, that’s really going to wear on you,” said Terry.
Another issue is spending so much time on the road away from family. On the flip side, you could be single or like to have time alone.
A current student is going through a career change and is getting into the industry to spend more time with her husband.
“My husband has been a truck driver for 29 years, and so now were going to team, and hopefully make some pretty good money,” said LeAnn Pigg.
The ATA stated, since about 71 percent of all freight is moved on U.S. highways, the shortage is a problem for the entire supply chain.
“There is no other industry that you can go through a class that quickly, get certified, go out and make the kind of money that you can make driving a tuck,” said Terry.
