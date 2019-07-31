Amarillo City Transit meeting to focus on proposed fare changes, route modifications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next Amarillo City Transit meeting will focus on proposed fare changes and route modifications.
One of those changes would combine Route 21 and Route 23 into one circular route in Northeast Amarillo. In neighborhoods such as Eastridge and Hamlet, riders would be able to call in and request this route deviate to them.
Another possible change would be Route 42, allowing more riders to take advantage of traveling to Amarillo College’s main campus.
A fare change is also in the works.
There will also be a discussion on the Americans with Disabilities Act service area changes.
The transit department is asking the city to adopt the American Disability Act zone, which extends three quarters of a mile on either side of a fixed bus route.
The city has three options - to discontinue the service, grandfather riders in, or charge a fare for rides outside of this zone.
Amarillo would fall on the less expensive end, with Lubbock charging $11.50 for a ride, and Midland charging $5.00
If you would like to learn more about the changes or voice concerns, the meeting will be held on Thursday, August 1 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Room 306 of Amarillo City Hall.
