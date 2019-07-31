Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees appoints two new members

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After reviewing about 13 to 14 applicants and interviewing six for the open seats, the Board of Trustees officially appointed Kayla Mendez and David Nance.
Each one of them brings unique gifts and talents that we believe can be used effectively on our board.
Nance was unable to attend Tuesday night's meeting, but I spoke with Mendez who says she never thought she would apply for the board.
“My seventh grade science teacher messaged me and said, 'Hey, would you be willing to fill the board? I think you’d be a great member, you know the community, you know the teachers and I think you just represent us very well. So I said, ‘Okay, sure!’,” said Kayla Mendez.
She says she wants to bring the concerns of the community to the table.
“I just want to kind of be a voice for that and for what teachers are looking for as far as what the school district can help with,” said Mendez. “I just really kind of want to be open and able to hear that and understand their concerns and be able to kind of reflect that on the board.”
The Board of Trustees believe Nance and Mendez will bring a fresh perspective.
Each of them also has a strong finance background.
“I think that that is something that can be useful to us in terms of looking at budgets, identifying different funding sources, things of that nature,” said AISD Board of Trustees President Robin Malone.
“Whether we like it or not, money is what makes the world go around. And I think having that knowledge can help make decisions and make good decisions and not just any decision,” said Mendez. “So I’m kind of actually excited to use that degree and kind of put that to work and use it in real life.”
Malone says what stood out the most was their dedication to students and Amarillo ISD.
“I went to Caprock, graduated from there, went to Bowie and Oak Dale. And so I just kind of want to make sure that that side of town is also incorporated and benefits from some of the decisions that get made,” said Mendez.
“Their passion for the students and our district and a desire to get into get inside this process and make the system work for our kids,” said Malone.
Both Mendez and Nance will be officially sworn in to the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees at the next meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.