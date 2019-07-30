Youth Center of the High Plains upgrading facilities, adding activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department granted $75,000 in funding to benefit incarcerated youth in Randall County.
Residents at the Youth Center of the High Plains will soon get to take advantage of some upgrades to the facility.
The center already has a new disc golf set-up and a musical therapist.
“The other thing we’re looking at is putting some turf in the recreational areas in between the units for smaller recreational activities so that they can still be under the supervision of the Juvenile Supervision Officers,” said Deputy Chief of Facilities at YCHP Neil Eddins.
“The grant has paid for some of our professional counselors to get some additional training, so it’s benefited us in that facet,” said Eddins.
Only long-term residents can utilize these activities as they are a part of an ‘earn your way out’ program.
“It’s not simply doing time, we have young people that are actually working through a program, attempting to effect change, renewed thinking, giving them tools that will assist them into staying out of these types of facilities,” said Eddins.
The grant funding is also contributing to a mural in one of the residential hallways.
The theme is personal growth.
“I was given a few words to work with such as trees, roots, seasons,” said Austin-based painter and designer Kaley Minich. “I’ll have three residents working with me at a time. We’re going to be working on a tree in the center of the mural, and then there will be leaves flowing through the building from the mural.”
Eddins says their mission is to give juveniles creative outlets and meaningful recreation to deter them from destructive behavior.
“Many of these kids have not had those opportunities and that’s what we’re trying to do is show them something different,” he said. “A lot of times we have young people that come here and think that we’re trying to brainwash them or we’re trying to change them. We’re really not. We’re trying to just help them discover who they really are and when they really meant to be. Help them get rid of some stereotypes that had been placed on them, you know, based on things they’ve done.”
The youth center is also hoping to incorporate more recreational activities like softball and a girls-only yoga class for next year.
