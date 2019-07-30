5 Texas Panhandle communities hosting Wild & Free on 83

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Five communities in the Texas Panhandle are coming together to host Wild & Free on 83.
The event is a multi-day, family-friendly event that runs along Highway 83.
The towns of Canadian, Wheeler, Shamrock, Wellington and Childress have each scheduled four days of fun from Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4.
Some of the activities planned include live music, art exhibits, scavenger hunts, helicopter tours, clay shoots, cookouts, block parties, golf tournaments, star watching, wine tasting and more.
You can view a full calendar of events here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.