Enrollment open for program providing assistance for farmers suffering from trade retaliation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDA) - Enrollment is open for the USDA’s Market Facilitation Program that aims to assist farmers who continue to suffer from damages because of trade retaliation from foreign nations.
The program will provide up to $14.5 billion in direct payments to impacted producers, according to a news release.
Registration for the program is open through December 6.
“Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year’s program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Our farmers work hard, are the most productive in the world, and we aim to match their enthusiasm and patriotism as we support them.”
Payments will be made to producers of certain non-specialty and specialty crops, as well as dairy and hog producers.
Below is a list of non-specialty crops that qualify for the payments:
- Alfalfa hay
- Barley
- Canola
- Corn
- Crambe
- Dried beans
- Dry peas
- Extra-long staple cotton
- Flaxseed
- Lentils
- Long grain and medium grain rice
- Millet
- Mustard see
- Oats
- Peanuts
- Rapeseed
- Rye
- Safflower
- Sesame seed
- Small and large chickpeas
- Sorghum
- Soybeans
- Sunflower seed
- Temperate japonica rice
- Triticale
- Upland cotton
- Wheat
Assistance for 2019 crops is based on a single county payment rate multiplied by a farm’s total plantings to the eligible corops in aggregate in 2019.
Dairy producers who were in business as of June 1 will receive a per hundredweight payment on production history, and hog producers will receive a payment based on the number of live hogs owned on a day selected by the producer between April 1 and May 15 of 2019.
Below is a list of specialty crops that qualify for assistance:
- Almonds
- Cranberries
- Cultivated ginseng
- Fresh grapes
- Fresh sweet cherries
- Hazelnuts
- Macadamia nuts
- Pecans
- Pistachios
- Walnuts
Each specialty crop will receive a payment based on 2019 acres of fruit or nut bearing plants, or in the case of ginseng, based on harvested acres in 2019.
You can find more information on the program and apply for assistance here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.