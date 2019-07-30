2 arrested after police find stolen copper wire, guns and other property during investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after police say they found stolen property and drugs at an Amarillo home.
On Monday, July 29, officers saw a possible stolen vehicle with copper wire in the back of the vehicle near North Grand Street and Neuches Avenue.
Police say officers stopped to talk to someone about the wire in the truck. The truck was not currently reported stolen, but police say they noticed signs that it could have been.
Upon further investigation, the copper wiring in the truck had been stolen from a local business.
The home owner gave authorities permission to search the home. During the search, officers found four guns, copper wire and property from numerous auto burglaries and thefts in Amarillo. Officers also found more than five grams of meth.
Police arrested 17-year-old Jason Michael Sisneros for drug charges. He has been booked into the Potter County Jail.
Police also arrested 26-year-old Christopher Shelby Carr on warrants. He was taken to Municipal Court.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
