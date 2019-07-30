Amarillo ranked for one of the best places to visit with a dog

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Taking your dog along on a road trip can be challenging if you don’t know which pit stops to take, but if you’re in the Texas Panhandle, you don’t have to travel far.
Out of 100 cities, reviews.com ranked Amarillo as the 26th top destination for the most friendly city to visit with your dog in the United States.
When taking a trip with your four-legged friend, you will need to rethink outdoor recreation, lodging, dog daycares and access to veterinary care in case of an emergency.
The study looked at 567 possible destinations to visit with your dog and narrowed it down to 100.
It determined Scottsdale, Arizona was the top best place to visit with your dog due to top-rated emergency veterinarians, dog parks, dog trails and more than 100 dog-friendly restaurants.
Nashville, Tennessee ranked second and Salt Lake City, Utah came in third. The research also concluded the majority of dog-friendly destinations are in the southeast U.S.
The research factored in the number of dog parks, dog trails, dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly lodging, dog daycares and nearby veterinarians or emergency clinics.
