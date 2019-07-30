Amarillo police investigating Sunday shooting near 45th and Canyon Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
At 1:38 a.m., officers were called to the 4800 block of McCarty Boulevard where a 53-year-old man had been shot in the arm.
The man said the shots came from the parking lot of The Dollhouse located on the 4500 block of Canyon Drive.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told the officers that the suspects were shooting from a white 90′s model Chevrolet pickup.
Witnesses described the suspects as Hispanic men in their early 20′s.
If you know any information about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
