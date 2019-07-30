AMACHI program aims to help children with loved ones incarcerated stay out of trouble

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AMACHI program with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is helping kids in our community stay out of trouble.
The program has been around for 10 years and typically helps around 20 kids per year who have family members incarcerated on parole or on probation.
This year, they received a grant allowing them to help 73 kids in the Randall, Potter, Hansford and Ochiltree counties.
“Our incarceration rates are not necessarily going down. There are children throughout the Panhandle who have a family member, a parent, an aunt or uncle, a grandparent who is in prison or on probation or parole. The focus of this grant is to break that inner generational incarceration rate,” said Emily Nance, the executive director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a statement saying, “Children with parents incarcerated have a 70 percent to 90 percent chance of being incarcerated and are more likely to face greater challenges like cycles of poverty, abuse academic failure, and dropping out of school.”
“The younger the child, the worse the effects are. Trying to figure out how to get along with other people and socialize, they become very clingy, very scared, they don’t know how to make and form lasting relationships,” said Jon Klein, a licensed professional counselor supervisor.
A mentor is someone these kids can look up to and have fun with. Children are typically faced with a lot during the time their loved one is incarcerated.
“Very high stress, very sad for the children, and with the younger children of course interrupted bonding is always a concern,” said Klein.
The Big Brother Big Sisters organization enrolls children in this program through referrals. They always have enough children, but are in need of more mentors.
Mentors have to have a clean background, be 18 years or older and volunteer about four to six hours a month of their time.
“We always need big brothers, and it doesn’t matter if your 18 or your 65, you may be a perfect big brother for children whose waiting,” said Nance.
If you are interested in being a mentor or just want more information, you can call Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle at 806-351-2210.
