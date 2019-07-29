It’s a warm day out there with temperatures in the 90s. We are also tracking a few thunderstorms across the SE Panhandle. After missing out yesterday, these storms are very welcomed. Alas storms will be very hit or miss and favor the SE Panhandle so count yourself lucky if you get some rain or a cool down. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, light SW winds and lows in the mid to upper 90s.
The remainder of the week will be quite hot as high pressure dominates our area. Many days will be in the mid to upper 90s and flirting with the century mark. Stay cool friends!