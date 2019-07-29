It’s a warm day out there with temperatures in the 90s. We are also tracking a few thunderstorms across the SE Panhandle. After missing out yesterday, these storms are very welcomed. Alas storms will be very hit or miss and favor the SE Panhandle so count yourself lucky if you get some rain or a cool down. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, light SW winds and lows in the mid to upper 90s.