San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan meeting set for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to discuss revitalization plans for the San Jacinto neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening in southwest Amarillo.
The meeting is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Generation Next, located at 3503 S.W. Sixth Ave.
Those attending are asked to enter from Tennessee Street. Food and drinks will be served.
The City of Amarillo is partnering with Potter County to create a progressive plan for the San Jacinto neighborhood.
The neighborhood plan, part of the “BluePrint for Amarillo,” has a mixture of pillars and initiatives set up by the Amarillo City Council.
The plans are part of the Economic Development and Redevelopment pillar in the “BluePrint for Amarillo.”
The focus of the meeting will be to discuss goals and objectives for the San Jacinto neighborhood.
The neighborhood plan includes recommendations from residents and property or business owners about improvement projects and policy.
Community members are encouraged to voice their thoughts on determining what strategies will be effective.
This will be the third San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan public meeting.
