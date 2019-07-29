Roosevelt County officials investigating deadly weekend shooting

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County officials are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and multiple people wounded, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
Around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, authorities were called to 510 East 18th Street in Roosevelt County on reports of a shooting and a large fight.
When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Derek Garcia of Portales dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies also found 20-year-old Quintin Carmichael with a gunshot wound to his leg and 22-year-old Nino Darienzo with multiple stab wounds.
Emergency personnel transported them to the hospital.
Darienzo is an airman stationed at Cannon Air Force Base.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 23-year-old Devin Guidry has been identified as the shooter. Guidry told officials that he shot Garcia in self-defense because Garcia came at him with a knife.
No charges have been filed in this incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 356-4408.
