Rick Husband airport receives $280,000 for design of construction project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport was awarded $280,000 in federal grant money to design a project.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced that the money will go to designing the reconstruction of 300 feet of taxiway pavement at the Amarillo airport.
“Texas’ population grows with each passing day,” said Cornyn. “As more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with with Texans’ quality of life.”
The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“I’m proud that President Trump has made Amarillo a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state,” Cornyn said.
