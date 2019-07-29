Officials investigating cause of weekend structure fire in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened over the weekend in Portales.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, more than 50 firefighters from Portales, Clovis, Texico, Elida, Milnesand, Floyd, Arch, Dora and the Causey departments worked to contain the fire on the 300 block of North Avenue I.
The call came in around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, and the fire was under control around three hours later.
The building was considered a total loss, and no damage was reported to neighboring properties.
The Eastern New Mexico News also reports that numerous public and private entities worked to provide aid while crews worked to contain the fire.
