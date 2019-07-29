Moore County Crime Stoppers investigating Pheasant Trails Golf Course vandalism

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are investigating the vandalism of the Pheasant Trails Golf Course.
According to Investigator Jace Delgado, someone vandalized buildings, golf carts and the golf course over the weekend.
The suspects broke into the golf course and took some golf carts out before abandoning them later.
The next night, the suspects vandalized the pro shop and stole flags from the holes.
If you have any information about this crime, call (806) 935-8477.
If your information leads to the identification and arrest of those involved, you could receive a cash reward.
