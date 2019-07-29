Let your nerd show at AMA-CON this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bring out your inner geek for Amarillo Public Library’s AMA-CON.
All things that are anime, comics, gaming, sci-fi and steampunk will be at the Pop Culture Convention for the two-day event.
The convention is from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.
The nerdy event is packed with cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, panels and workshops from award-winning authors and artists, a pop culture art exhibit, vendors of all kinds and activities for geeks of all ages.
The con will be held in the civic center’s North and South Exhibit Halls, Heritage Room and Regency Room.
A one-day pass is $5 and a two-day pass is $8.
The con, which started in 2012, has more than quadrupled in size and became one of the most positive con experiences for artists, vendors and participants, according to the Amarillo Public Library
The big event, hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, raises money to help support library projects.
