It is going to be a hot end to July and start to August with temps in the mid to upper 90′s and low 100′s. Temps will start off mild in the 60′s and 70′s before warming into the mid 90′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. We will stay in the mid 90′s in Tuesday before warming into the upper 90′s and low 100′s Wednesday, Thursday into Friday.