Fmr. President George W. Bush attends funeral in Lubbock for James Weiss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A memorial service for former Texas Tech Regent James Michael Weiss was held today with former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura in attendance.
The celebration of life service was at Second Baptist church at 2 p.m.
The Lubbock native and graduate of Texas Tech School of Law died last Monday at the age of 75. Weiss was a CPA and attorney.
In addition to being on the Texas Tech Board of Regents from 1997 through 2004, Weiss served on boards of numerous organizations including the Employees Retirement System of Texas, St. Mary of the Plains Hospital, Carillon Life Care Community, and several banks. He was appointed as the Texas Governor’s Budget Director in 1994.
George W. Bush served as the 46th Governor of Texas from 1995 until 2000, when he resigned as governor following his election as the 43rd President of the United States.
Weiss’ brother-in-law is former Lubbock Mayor David Miller. David A. Miller was the 32nd mayor of Lubbock from 2006-2008.
Weiss is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Miller Weiss; daughter Jamie Weiss O’Brien of Baton Rouge, LA; son Kelly Weiss and his wife Shanna of Austin, TX; and three grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, and Ellie O’Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Bobby Weiss.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.