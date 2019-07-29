Fire destroys flour mill, small business in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A large fire destroyed a flour mill and a small business in Clovis over the weekend.
According to The Eastern New Mexico News, the massive fire started about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and was knocked out around 8:30 p.m. that same day.
However, about 11:25 p.m., firefighters went back to extinguishing the fire as it reignited and knocked it down again two hours later.
The Golden West Flour Mill, built in 1916, and the Clovis Garage Sale store were destroyed and four vehicles nearby took various heat damage such as melted bumpers and tail lights.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
The blaze also damaged an Xcel substation, knocking out power for the majority of downtown Clovis for three hours or so.
Xcel crews spent Saturday afternoon rerouting power from other sources.
On Sunday morning, smoke was still seen coming off what remained from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
