Drivers to expect traffic delays in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers may come across a few bumps in their morning commute due to some lane closures.
Starting at 10:00 p.m. on Monday and lasting for about two weeks, the eastbound Nelson Street exit and entrance ramps will be closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Instead, motorists will need to exit at Ross and stay on the frontage road to get onto Nelson.
Drivers should also expect lane closures and find detours in the area of Cherry Avenue and U.S. 87 due to construction work.
On Monday, the Cherry Avenue exit ramp on northbound U.S. 87 will be closed to allow crews to safely make repairs to the road, TxDOT said.
On Tuesday, in the same area, lanes on U.S. 87 at Cherry Avenue will be closed as workers make repairs to the road.
Drainage work will close the exit to Helium Road from Interstate 40 westbound and the right lane of State Loop 335 southbound will be closed at Amarillo Boulevard for edge maintenance.
Various lanes will also be closed at I-40 and Western Street for sidewalk and drainage repairs.
Seal coat preparation work will close various shoulders along FM 2176 from Loop 335 north to FM 1719.
These lanes along east I-40 are planned to be closed:
- On Monday, the eastbound outside lane from U.S. 287 to FM 1912.
- On Tuesday, both of the east and westbound outside lane from FM 1912 to the Carson County Line.
- On Wednesday, the westbound outside lane from FM 1912 to U.S. 287.
- On Thursday, the westbound inside and outside lanes from FM 1912 to U.S. 287.
