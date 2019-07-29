1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving motorcycle and City of Clovis sanitation truck

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died and two others were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a City of Clovis sanitation truck this morning.
Around 8:35 a.m., emergency personnel were called to a crash at the intersection of Ross Street and Commerce Way.
According to the Clovis Police Department, the crash involved a motorcycle and a City of Clovis sanitation truck.
The driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Bobby Trujillo, and the passenger, 61-year-old Patricia Trujillo, were on the ground in the road when emergency personnel arrived.
Patricia Trujillo died from her injuries on the scene.
Bobby Trujillo was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center before being flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock.
The driver of the sanitation truck was also taken to Plains Regional Medical Center.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing.
