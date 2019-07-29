City council meeting to be replaced by team training this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A time to build a team and look at big issues and goals will replace Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council.
An agenda shows the workshop will start at Noon in the Education Room of the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts at 500 South Buchanan Street.
Topics could include council members and senior staff talking about future directions, public safety, infrastructure, development, resources and finance.
The council may broadly agree on values, priorities and funding options, but not final vote will happen.
