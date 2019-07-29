Bushland ISD to implement mandatory drug testing for certain students

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - This will be the first year Bushland Independent School District will be implementing a mandatory drug testing program.
Student in grades 7th through 12th who participate in extracurricular activities or who wish to park their vehicle on campus, will be subject to mandatory drug testing.
“There is not a huge drug problem that has been identified. It is the hope that drug testing will serve as a deterrent and give students a reason to resist peer pressure to take drugs,” said Bushland ISD Superintendent Chris Wigington.
Positive drug test results will stay between the student, parent and designated district official.
The student will be suspended from extracurricular activities and parking privileges but will still be able to practice. The length of the suspension depends on how many times the student has a positive test result.
“The primary purpose of drug testing is not to punish students who use drugs, but to prevent drug abuse and to help students who are using become drug free,” said Wigington.
River Road ISD released a statement saying:
Amarillo ISD also released a statement:
Canyon ISD was not available for an interview or comment, and Highland Park ISD never responded to Newschannel 10′s request to speak with them.
There are other schools in Texas who have this program in place, such as Brazosport ISD in Clute or Caddo Mills ISD.
NewsChannel 10 reached out to both to see how long they have had this program in place, and what they have seen from this program so far. Neither school has responded at this time.
