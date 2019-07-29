BREAKING UPDATE: Loop 285 west of Quanah reopened after bomb threat

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - TxDot tweeted just before 1:00 p.m. today that Loop 285 west of Quanah near the Georgia-Pacific plant was closed due to a bomb threat at the plant.
The loop reopened just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29.
Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific’s Texas PR Director, was able to tell us that 67 employees were evacuated to a local school.
We are continuing to gather details about the bomb threat and will bring you updates as we get them.
