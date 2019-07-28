Scattered Storms Possible Tonight

It is a pretty warm day out there with temperatures in the 90s. A few storms have already popped up and more are expected to form late this evening. The best chance of storms will be across the NW Panhandle, however if storms organize then they MAY make it to Amarillo late tonight. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies, South winds 10-15mph, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday is looking slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies, and light winds. Monday night is looking mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.