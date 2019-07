Been tracking a few hit/miss storms across the NW Panhandle but they are expected to die after sunset. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the upper 60s. Saturday is looking slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light South winds. We will likely be tracking another batch of storms NW but they will mainly stay in the Southern Rockies.