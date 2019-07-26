Warm weekend forecast

Warmer temps are back for the end of the week and the weekend. We are starting off with warmer morning temps in the mid to upper 60′s. Skies are partly cloudy this morning and will turn mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. A few showers and storms will be possible in the northwest this evening. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90′s today and tomorrow and mid 90′s Saturday and Sunday. Another chance for some late day storms will be Sunday evening. We drop back into the 80′s for the start of next week.